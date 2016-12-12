Dec 12 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Tata Steel has promised not to take any
dividends from its British plants until their profit tops 200
million pounds a year. The company made the pledge last week as
part of a plan that will keep the Port Talbot site in south
Wales open until at least 2021. It promised no job cuts for five
years and to pump £1bn into its plants around Britain over 10
years. bit.ly/2gtTxP2
The Guardian
- Sadiq Khan has called on the government to secure proper
compensation from Volkswagen for the "dieselgate"
scandal, saying the 1.1 million pounds pledged so far was
outrageous. The London mayor said the settlement was far too low
compared with the 12 billion pound payout achieved by US
authorities for the carmaker's use of sophisticated "defeat
devices" to cheat emissions tests. bit.ly/2gtPMZL
- Iran said it has finalized a $16.8 billion deal with
Boeing to purchase 80 passenger planes from Boeing. IRNA
news agency said 50 Boeing 737s and 30 Boeing 777s would be
delivered over the next decade, in the biggest agreement to be
struck with an American company since the 1979 revolution and US
embassy takeover. bit.ly/2gtRcDw
The Telegraph
- Big Sofa, a video analytics technology company, is
understood to be raising 6 million pounds through a placing and
subscription, valuing the business at 10 million pounds, with
shares expected to begin trading next week. The company hopes
the fundraising will help it expand in the US, which it expects
to be one of the largest markets for video analytics. bit.ly/2gtTsdW
Sky News
- Twenty-First Century Fox has tabled a takeover
bid for Sky, the owner of Sky News. The cash offer values Sky
shares at 1075 pence each, which is less the value of any
dividends paid subsequently by Sky, putting a valuation on the
company of 18.48 billion euros. bit.ly/2gtPsdM
- Chris Woodhouse has stepped down as chairman of 3i Group's
Agent Provocateur. The move comes amid an inquiry into
"accounting issues" which may relate to statements about the
company's profitability. bit.ly/2gtPQbW
The Independent
- Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has stressed Britain's
close ties with Saudi Arabia, days after he was rebuked by
Downing Street for accusing the kingdom of being behind "proxy
wars". ind.pn/2gtVfzG
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)