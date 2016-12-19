The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Apple is set for a fight with the European
Commission over a ruling that it must pay the Republic of
Ireland more than 13 billion euros in tax, describing parts of
the judgment as having "no basis in law". In submitting its
formal appeal today against a ruling issued in August, the
iPhone maker claims that the commission has misinterpreted both
Irish and international law. bit.ly/2hXtAaG
The Guardian
- Talks aimed at averting strikes by British Airways cabin
crew over Christmas will be held on Monday. Unite union members
based at Heathrow are due to walk out on Christmas Day and
Boxing Day in a dispute over pay. The row involves about 4,500
"mixed fleet" cabin crew who have joined BA since 2010. Unite
says they are on lower wages than other staff, referring to the
amount that recently hired staff receive as "poverty pay". bit.ly/2hXjsyT
The Telegraph
- Britain's science and technology industries are expected
to lead another leap in hiring next year, in another vote of
confidence in the economy following the Brexit vote, according
to the Confederation of British Industry. bit.ly/2hXoknB
Sky News
- The largest shareholder in Formula One motor racing, CVC
Capital Partners has launched an attempt to buy a slice
of the insurer of pension schemes at Cadbury, Siemens and ICI. bit.ly/2hXjhUf
- Employers see a gloomy picture for jobs over the next few
years amid uncertainty over Brexit, a new poll has found. The
CBI/Pertemps employment trends survey showed firms still
expected to grow jobs next year but that their longer term
confidence in the labour market had been shaken. bit.ly/2hXg4Uz
The Independent
- Lidl was alerted to the harmful effects of a paint thinner
chemical found in its gravy granules more than two weeks before
it issued a public recall. The supermarket has recalled two
batches of Kania Gravy Granules found to contain xylene, which
occurs naturally in petroleum and crude oil, the Food Standards
Agency said. ind.pn/2hXpxLG
