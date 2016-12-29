Dec 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Ministers are preparing to tackle overpriced electric car charging amid fears that it can cost as much to run a green vehicle as a conventional diesel. Rules will be introduced early next year to make roadside pricing for electricity more "consistent and transparent", so that motorists are not driven away from buying environmentally friendly cars. bit.ly/2hOGp3p

* Whitehall is investigating the nuclear regulator after the Times revealed that several serious accidents had been dismissed as posing no safety risk. bit.ly/2hpTShp

The Guardian

* 36 child asylum seekers who previously lived in the Calais refugee camp have issued a legal challenge to the home secretary. They claim Amber Rudd acted unlawfully in the way she handled their applications. Of the 36, 28 have had their applications refused, while another eight are awaiting decisions from the Home Office. bit.ly/2ifruAq

* Online fashion retailer Boohoo.com Plc is lining up to buy the rights to the Nasty Gal fashion label after the U.S. internet business fell into bankruptcy last month. bit.ly/2htQbKz

The Telegraph

* The bid battle for cherry-picker supplier Lavendon Group Plc stepped up again on Wednesday with European industrial equipment supplier Loxam SAS raising its offer for the UK business. bit.ly/2is63vC

* Prime Minister Theresa May will put plans to pull out of the European Court of Human Rights at the heart of her campaign for the 2020 general election campaign, after ministers conceded that reform plans have been delayed by Brexit. bit.ly/2hq5pNs

Sky News

* Britain's ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, has attempted to mend fences with Donald Trump after the President-elect backed Nigel Farage for the job. bit.ly/2hxAeol

* New research reveals the government has misled the public by claiming it provided "new money" for social care, according to Labour's Andy Burnham. The former health secretary, who is now Labour candidate for mayor of Greater Manchester, claims one in three councils is facing cuts in government funding next year. bit.ly/2ifzzVF

The Independent

* Former cabinet minister Michael Gove has stoked Brexit anger after arguing that the discredited claim that leaving the European Union would mean 350 million pounds-a-week ($428 million-a-week) more for the NHS is still trustworthy. ind.pn/2iiZM8B ($1=0.82 pounds) (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)