Jan 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Rail strikes that have caused commuter misery in southern England are set to spread across the country, it emerged this weekend. Industrial action is "inevitable" on the Northern rail network, which covers a swathe of northern England including commuter services in Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle upon Tyne and Hull, a union boss warned. bit.ly/2isZEjp

* Green Investment Bank is set to be stripped of its prized assets once Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd seizes control of the state-owned lender later this month. bit.ly/2i42M9u

The Guardian

* Foreign minister Boris Johnson has flown to New York for the UK government's first formal face-to-face meetings with Donald Trump's administration, hours after Prime Minister Theresa May declared the U.S. president-elect's remarks about women unacceptable. bit.ly/2i7x0qs

* Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has again insisted she is serious about her threat to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence in the event of a hard Brexit. bit.ly/2i2QNc4

The Telegraph

* Three of the City's most powerful figures face a grilling from members of parliament over suggestions banks and other financial services firms exaggerated the threat posed by Brexit. Douglas Flint, chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc ; London Stock Exchange boss Xavier Rolet; and Elizabeth Corley, vice chairman asset manager Allianz Global Investors, will appear before the Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday. bit.ly/2i42BLj

* British jet engine maker Rolls-Royce Plc is teaming up with a host of rivals including Amec Foster Wheeler Plc and Arup to develop mini-nuclear reactors. bit.ly/2iXJceu

Sky News

* Sky News understands that PricewaterhouseCoopers has been asked to help Co-operative Group Ltd find buyers for a portfolio of commercial real estate, private finance initiative and wind-farm loans as regulators intensify their scrutiny of it. bit.ly/2i7zZzh

* Theresa May has told Sky News her government is not suffering from "muddled thinking" over Brexit. The prime minister was responding to criticism from Ivan Rogers, who resigned as Britain's ambassador to the European Union. bit.ly/2j7qnmq

The Independent

* Former Education Secretary Michael Gove has urged Theresa May to leave the single market and customs union, describing the approach as a "full Brexit." ind.pn/2iSQUGl

* Healthcare unions have disputed the pertinence of Theresa May's claim that NHS funding is at record levels, saying she is in "denial" over overwhelming demand and bed shortages. ind.pn/2i7wOrj

(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)