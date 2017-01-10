Jan 10 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* The chief executive of Bovis Homes has resigned
less than two weeks after issuing a surprise profits warning.
David Ritchie, who has worked for the company for 18 years and
been chief executive for eight, insisted that it was his
decision to leave. bit.ly/2jmPdhD
* Foreign minister Boris Johnson held "positive but frank"
talks with some of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's closest
advisers in Trump Tower in the first formal meeting between
members of the incoming U.S. administration and a British
minister. bit.ly/2ixJfdJ
The Guardian
* Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has vowed not to turn its back on
UK amid concerns that firms could shift their headquarters
overseas in response to the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2icbWPu
* In a letter to a group of European Union (EU) citizens
from the office of the home secretary, Amber Rudd, the
government said it "recognises that EU nationals make an
invaluable contribution to our economy and society". bit.ly/2j1yOCN
The Telegraph
* Tullow Oil had sold two-thirds of its stake in
Uganda's first ever oil development to its partner, French oil
major Total, for $900 million on Monday. bit.ly/2iWG6VF
* Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, is shutting
two of its UK distribution centres in a move that will create
more than 1,000 redundancies at the supermarket chain. The
decision would result in around 1,015 redundancies although it
was looking to create 533 new roles. bit.ly/2ixCRD4
Sky News
* Formula One teams which buy shares in the sport's holding
company will be forced to retain them for at least a decade as
part of a deal engineered by its prospective new owners. bit.ly/2jaBuea
* Continued access to Europe's single market after UK leaves
EU must be preserved under a priority deal for the financial
services sector, according to a report commissioned by scores of
leading City firms. bit.ly/2juQmru
The Independent
* Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has abandoned his outright
support for the continued free movement of EU citizens, saying
he now wants "reasonably managed migration". ind.pn/2iWotFn
