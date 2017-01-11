US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
Jan 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for a maximum wage to be imposed on Britain's highest earners as he tries to relaunch his leadership. bit.ly/2jsaI0m
* A tourist tax on hotels to help pay for local services is being considered by Bath council, which is lobbying the government to allow local authorities to introduce the charge. bit.ly/2jAYeYn
The Guardian
* Theresa May is facing questions about her financial interests after it emerged she set up a blind trust arrangement when she became prime minister. bit.ly/2j5t4b7
* UK's ambassador to France has said his embassy will not be forging links with far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen because the UK government has a policy of not engaging with her party, the Front National. bit.ly/2j5t0Ik
The Telegraph
* A former editor of the News of the World, David Montgomery, has emerged as the potential buyer of the Daily Express and Daily Star newspapers, in a complicated deal with their current owner Richard Desmond that could also see Trinity Mirror take a minority stake. bit.ly/2iCGcRC
* Britain's Post Office is to close and seek franchise partners for 37 of its Crown branches, threatening 290 jobs as well as 127 financial specialist staff. bit.ly/2jga2vH
Sky News
* Snap Inc, the owner of messaging app Snapchat, has confirmed it will make the UK its main hub outside the United States. bit.ly/2idQB8s
* Fresh from his trip to the United States to meet with key members of President-elect Donald Trump's team, foreign minister Boris Johnson told members of parliament there was a "huge fund of goodwill" for the UK on Capitol Hill. bit.ly/2iyZUxg
The Independent
* The chief executive of the London Stock Exchange has warned that the UK's vote to leave the European Union poses a risk to the global financial system and could cost the City of London up to 10,000 jobs if the government fails to provide a clear plan for post-Brexit operations. ind.pn/2j0DNmE
