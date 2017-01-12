Jan 12 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* British nuclear experts are to undertake a detailed study
of a Chinese reactor design after ministers decided to go ahead
with plans to construct a nuclear power station on the Essex
coast. General Nuclear Services, an industrial partnership
between French utility EDF and China General Nuclear
Power Corporation, wants to construct the new Hualong One model
of reactor at a site at Bradwell-on-Sea. bit.ly/2j8lqMO
* Norway began turning off analogue FM radio today, making
it the first country in the world to move over to digital
transmission despite public opposition. bit.ly/2j9lNH1
The Guardian
* The Bank of England looks set to upgrade its forecasts for
the UK economy after admitting that some of the risks posed by
the Brexit vote last June have now receded. bit.ly/2jkVyuw
* Prime Minister Theresa May has been urged to stop the
Green Investment Bank being "killed off" by a sale to private
firm Macquarie, amid fears the assets will be stripped and its
environmental purpose abandoned. bit.ly/2j8miRq
The Telegraph
* Mining group Metal Tiger Plc plans to bring a
taste of Thailand to London's Aim market, with the initial
public offering of shares in a silver, lead and zinc venture. bit.ly/2iHvyZS
* Tullow Oil's founder and long-standing chief
executive, Aidan Heavey will take up the position of chairman,
the company has announced. bit.ly/2ieAY27
Sky News
* Tesco Plc's banking arm has appointed
PricewaterhouseCoopers to investigate a massive hacking attack-
even as the accountancy firm remains the subject of a regulatory
probe involving Britain's biggest retailer. bit.ly/2icSHXD
* A 1000 pounds ($1220) levy on businesses for hiring
skilled workers from the European Union after Brexit is not
being considered, Theresa May has insisted after Home Office
minister Robert Goodwill raised the prospect of such a scheme. bit.ly/2id9AS6
The Independent
* Ferrero, the maker of Nutella, has hit back at claims that
palm oil used in their hazelnut and chocolate spreads could
cause cancer. The company has launched an advertising campaign
in an attempt to reassure customers that its products are safe.
ind.pn/2iGHeMo
($1 = 0.82 pounds)
