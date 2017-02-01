Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Investors fear that the Co-operative Bank may be
forced to wind down, leaving bondholders with heavy losses. The
price of its most risky bonds has fallen as much as 30 per cent
this week, with some trading as low as 57 pence in the pound,
after the bank's admission that its capital strength would be
weaker than expected. bit.ly/2jT9H4J
- The UK economy will grow at a faster rate than that of the
Eurozone and will be beaten only by the United States out of the
G7 nations this year, 18 months after the vote to leave the
European Union, the National Institute of Economic and Social
Research has predicted. bit.ly/2jTd5fH
The Guardian
- Shell has sold a large part of its North Sea oil
fields for $3.8 billion to a company headed by Linda Cook, who
left the Anglo-Dutch group more than seven years ago. The assets
sold by Shell accounted for more than half of the company's
North Sea oil production last year. bit.ly/2jTaH8B
- Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt, the former judge brought in
to shake up Volkswagen's compliance and culture
after it was struck by a diesel emissions scandal, is to receive
a payoff of more than 10 million euros ($10.79 million), despite
working for the German carmaker for just 13 months. bit.ly/2jTqrbJ
The Telegraph
- Discovery, the U.S. media giant behind Eurosport
and TLC, has reached a truce with Sky after threatening
to pull its 12 channels from Sky in a bitter row over fees. With
little more than four hours before the deadline, Discovery
announced that an agreement had been reached. bit.ly/2jTgxXM
- Arqiva's owners, a consortium including the Australian
investment bank Macquarie and the Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board, are understood to be putting it up for sale with a price
tag of between 5 billion and 6 billion pounds ($7.55 billion). bit.ly/2jTgDOU
Sky News
- Brendan Barber, the former head of the TUC, is to join the
board of BT's infrastructure division amid ongoing
pressure from rivals and the industry regulator to formally
separate it from the FTSE-100 telecoms group. bit.ly/2jTbpTk
- Two of the 'big six' energy companies in the UK could be
set to start rewarding customers who stick with them rather than
switching providers for better deals. In a hearing of the
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee on Tuesday,
both Npower and EDF Energy said they were looking into beginning
reward schemes for those customers on higher tariffs. bit.ly/2jTeB1C
The Independent
- Apple has missed the deadline to pay 13 billion
euros it owes to the Irish government in tax benefits, the
European Union's competition commissioner said on Tuesday.
European authorities have accused Ireland of helping Apple to
avoid paying to pay high taxes by means of a so-called
"sweetheart deal" that is in breach of EU rules. ind.pn/2jTchr4
