Feb 21 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Unilever Plc is facing calls to simplify its
complex shareholder structure amid claims that its convoluted
ownership could have helped scupper a proposed 115 billion pound
deal with Kraft Heinz Co. bit.ly/2m68pSP
The business secretary, Greg Clark, pledged the government's
"unbounded commitment" to protect jobs at Vauxhall on Monday
amid fears for the British workforce if the business is sold. bit.ly/2m68GW3
The Guardian
Greece's bailout inspectors are returning to Athens to seek
changes to the country's tax, pensions and labour market laws in
a sign that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will give way to
European pressure for deeper reforms. bit.ly/2m610CV
Bovis Homes Group Plc is to pay 7 million pounds
($8.72 million) to repair poorly built new homes sold to
customers, raising fresh questions about the standards of
new-build properties across the country and the regulation of
the market. bit.ly/2m60CV1
The Telegraph
The European Commission wants Britain to be paying into EU
projects for four years after it has signed a Brexit deal, with
final payments continuing up until the end of 2023, the Daily
Telegraph has learned. bit.ly/2m5Tx73
Volkswagen AG drivers affected by the
"dieselgate" scandal have been left with no choice but to sue
the company, according to lawyers acting for drivers. bit.ly/2m60apG
Sky News
Executives at Anglo American Plc, the FTSE-100
mining group, face the prospect of forfeiting millions of pounds
in share awards following an investor revolt last year which
helped provide impetus for a wider government crackdown on
boardroom pay. bit.ly/2m5W410
The Independent
Global sales of UK food and drink have hit the 20
billion-pound mark for the first time in history, as the
government prepares to ramp up its focus on international trade
following UK's decision to leave the EU. ind.pn/2m5QT0S
($1 = 0.8030 pounds)
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)