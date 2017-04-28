April 28 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Barclays Plc has been dealt another blow over the
future of its embattled chief executive after a corporate
governance firm advised shareholders not to back his re-election
to the board. bit.ly/2qdvJ63
Andy Duncan is to resign as chief executive of Camelot, the
company that runs the National Lottery, because he did not want
to commit himself to leading it through the next licence
application. bit.ly/2qdKK7X
The Guardian
Low-income working families face significant reductions in
income as a result of planned cuts to benefits, according to the
Institute for Fiscal Studies. bit.ly/2qdkZ7N
Britain's carmakers have warned that they do not believe a
trade deal with the EU will be struck within the next two years
and are "sitting on their hands" rather than investing in the
UK. bit.ly/2qdl5fF
The Telegraph
Vauxhall had a "reckless disregard for safety" by letting
people drive its Zafira cars which it knew were unsafe and could
catch fire, according to a parliamentary report. bit.ly/2qdyF2r
An investor backlash over pay intensified on Thursday as
shareholders fired warning shots at a string of Britain's
biggest businesses led by drug maker AstraZeneca Plc and
power provider Aggreko Plc. bit.ly/2qddSfk
Sky News
M&S Group Plc is to trial an online grocery shopping
service to deliver food to customers' homes for the first time.
The retailer's boss Steve Rowe said the company needed to be
ready to respond to changing shopping habits. bit.ly/2qdkmLz
Sandwich and coffee chain Pret A Manger is "reaching out" to
British job applicants as it looks to plug a looming recruitment
gap caused by Brexit, its boss said. bit.ly/2qdlqPt
The Independent
Persimmon Plc, the house builder that infamously
once constructed a garage not wide enough to fit a family car,
has pushed through an executive pay plan that is extreme even by
the standards of corporate Britain. ind.pn/2qdz0Cf
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)