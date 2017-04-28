April 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Barclays Plc has been dealt another blow over the future of its embattled chief executive after a corporate governance firm advised shareholders not to back his re-election to the board. bit.ly/2qdvJ63

Andy Duncan is to resign as chief executive of Camelot, the company that runs the National Lottery, because he did not want to commit himself to leading it through the next licence application. bit.ly/2qdKK7X

The Guardian

Low-income working families face significant reductions in income as a result of planned cuts to benefits, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. bit.ly/2qdkZ7N

Britain's carmakers have warned that they do not believe a trade deal with the EU will be struck within the next two years and are "sitting on their hands" rather than investing in the UK. bit.ly/2qdl5fF

The Telegraph

Vauxhall had a "reckless disregard for safety" by letting people drive its Zafira cars which it knew were unsafe and could catch fire, according to a parliamentary report. bit.ly/2qdyF2r

An investor backlash over pay intensified on Thursday as shareholders fired warning shots at a string of Britain's biggest businesses led by drug maker AstraZeneca Plc and power provider Aggreko Plc. bit.ly/2qddSfk

Sky News

M&S Group Plc is to trial an online grocery shopping service to deliver food to customers' homes for the first time. The retailer's boss Steve Rowe said the company needed to be ready to respond to changing shopping habits. bit.ly/2qdkmLz

Sandwich and coffee chain Pret A Manger is "reaching out" to British job applicants as it looks to plug a looming recruitment gap caused by Brexit, its boss said. bit.ly/2qdlqPt

The Independent

Persimmon Plc, the house builder that infamously once constructed a garage not wide enough to fit a family car, has pushed through an executive pay plan that is extreme even by the standards of corporate Britain. ind.pn/2qdz0Cf (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)