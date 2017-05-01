May 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Former Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Ralph Robins is understood to have drafted in lawyers as prosecutors consider bringing charges against individuals linked to the FTSE 100 aerospace company's corruption scandal. bit.ly/2pxPrIU

The Guardian

Coffee company Nespresso – part of Swiss multinational Nestle – is to trial a scheme for consumers to recycle their used aluminium capsules for the first time in the UK, in the face of a growing environmental backlash against increasingly popular single-serve pods, many of which end up in landfill. bit.ly/2qrT7Jr

Supermarket "best before" labels could be phased out while shops should be forced to sell oddly shaped vegetables under proposals from MPs who have warned the government it needs to do more to tackle food waste. bit.ly/2pkPAz5

The Telegraph

Unilever's 6 billion pounds sale of its margarine business has run into opposition from the consumer goods giant's influential European works council, which has raised concerns about possible job losses from any deal. bit.ly/2oVMPAQ

Rolls-Royce's plan to boost bosses' bonuses to attract and keep hold of the top staff it says it needs to oversee its turnaround could be the latest focus of shareholder anger over executive pay. bit.ly/2pvkGCl

There are fresh fears for the British high street as concerns mount that prospective new owners of the Coast, Oasis and Warehouse chains will shut a raft of stores in an attempt to improve the fortunes of the brands. bit.ly/2oN6LdW

Sky News

Two Scottish fund management giants plotting a near-£11bn merger are to hand tens of millions of pounds in retention bonuses to star executives to prevent them quitting during the deal. ‎Aberdeen Asset Management Plc and Standard Life Plc have agreed to pay roughly 35 million pounds to a cluster of executives who manage huge amounts of client money. bit.ly/2oMGrAp

The Government is to take another step towards recouping the vast sums of money injected into the banking system in 2008 by selling 3 billion pounds of Bradford & Bingley (B&B) mortgage loans. bit.ly/2pxXUvF

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)