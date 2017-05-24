May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Anthony Grabiner is to step down as chairman of Taveta Investments, the vehicle behind Philip Green's retail empire, in the latest high-profile departure from the group. bit.ly/2rRZGGA

Brexit poses little risk to financial stability in the eurozone, the European Central Bank has said in a robust dismissal of British warnings that a punitive deal for London would backfire on the continent. bit.ly/2rRYbbs

The Guardian

Anglo-Swiss chemicals firm Ineos has bought the oil and gas business of Dong Energy for £1 billion ($1.30 billion), a major milestone in the Danish company's switch from hydrocarbons to renewable energy. bit.ly/2rS4ID3

Seán Fitzpatrick, chair of Anglo Irish, has walked free from a Dublin court after being acquitted of misleading auditors about multimillion-euro loans. bit.ly/2rRNdCV

The Telegraph

A 200 million pound settlement between Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and thousands of aggrieved shareholders has been hit by further delays after it emerged that lawyers were having difficulty tracking down some investors to ask them to agree to the deal. bit.ly/2rSkGgL

Aston Martin has moved to head off speculation it is revving up for a listing as the legendary sports car company reported a strong acceleration in sales. bit.ly/2rRPqyn

Sky News

Sainsbury's announced on Tuesday that it would no longer be using the Fairtrade Certification mark on some of its tea, including its Red and Gold tea labels. bit.ly/2rS6VhO

Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi had links to an Islamic State cell which operated in the city, and knew one of the terror group's most prolific recruiters, Sky News can reveal. bit.ly/2rS29AW

The Independent

Police and security services have found bomb-making materials which could be primed for imminent attacks in the extensive raids following the Manchester suicide bombing. ind.pn/2rRTdeT

($1 = 0.7712 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)