PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 7

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

** British Gas is being investigated by the energy regulator over concerns that it may have wrongly told customers they would be charged up to 60 pounds ($77.81) for switching to a different supplier. (bit.ly/2uQ5Fws)

** Bovis Homes Group Plc has set aside a further 3.5 million pounds to cover compensation and remedial work for customers affected by its substandard building as it tries to move on from the scandal that rocked it at the start of the year. (bit.ly/2tmyXVC)

The Guardian

** Rising prices in the wake of the Brexit vote have put the tightest squeeze on household incomes in more than five years, according to official figures on Britons' economic wellbeing. (bit.ly/2stkxA2)

** Some of the world's biggest companies are counting the cost of lost business following last week's "NotPetya" ransomware cyber-attack, with Nurofen maker Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc taking an estimated 100 million pound hit in revenue. (bit.ly/2svlxDI)

The Telegraph

** Deliveroo has called for the government to overhaul workers' rights legislation to allow it to give its delivery riders benefits without the conditions that would be attached to counting them as employees. (bit.ly/2sL8JO1)

** Shares in Associated British Foods Plc have climbed to the top of the FTSE 100 after the Primark owner boosted its outlook for the year with improving profit margins at the discount fashion retailer. (bit.ly/2tOboWN)

Sky News

** The City is directly pressing the EU for continued access after Brexit by arguing that cutting it off would add costs to Europe, according to the former minister who led a delegation to Brussels this week. (bit.ly/2tmH70l)

** Terra Firma Capital Partners, which was founded by Guy Hands, will next week begin talks with prospective investors about raising about 3 billion euros ($3.43 billion) for a new buyout fund. (bit.ly/2tmGTX3)