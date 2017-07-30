PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BT Group Plc has offered to spend up to 600 million pounds ($788.70 million) on upgrading internet speeds for more than 1 million rural homes, as it fends off pressure to break up its empire. bit.ly/2heI8n2

HSBC Holdings Plc is said to launch a $2 billion share buyback tomorrow, in the first phase of a three-year programme to run down its vast cash stockpile. bit.ly/2hezZyK

The Guardian

Britain will be hit by huge border delays, require vast lorry parks in the south-east, and suffer more than £1bn a year in economic damage, according to a stark economic analysis of the likely impact of customs checks after Brexit. bit.ly/2heZTCs

Liam Fox has said there is no cabinet-wide agreement for the suggestion by the chancellor, Philip Hammond, that free movement could continue for up to three years after Brexit. bit.ly/2heiONQ

The Telegraph

Billionaire Li Ka-shing has offloaded Hutchison Global Communications, which runs fixed-line and wifi services, to American private equity group I Squared Capital for HK$14.5 billion ($1.86 billion). bit.ly/2eYAaxF

Five more banks, including British-based bank Standard Chartered Plc, have agreed to pay a total of $111 million to settle claims that they manipulated currency markets, as the foreign exchange scandal continues to haunt the finance industry.

Sky News

LoveHomeSwap, one of the UK's best-known sharing economy start-ups, is close to being sold to the American hotels giant Wyndham Worldwide Corp in 40 million pound deal. bit.ly/2eYbEwq

Financial Times' journalists could strike over the gender pay gap at the newspaper amid fury that female journalists are being paid 13 percent less than male colleagues. bit.ly/2eZiaD5

The Independent

Japan's biggest bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is reportedly set to move its European investment operations from London to Amsterdam because of the uncertainty posed by Brexit. ind.pn/2heDSnB ($1 = 0.7607 pounds) ($1 = 7.8088 Hong Kong dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)