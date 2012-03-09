The Times

THINGS ARE LOOKING UP, SAYS ECB PRESIDENT

Investors are regaining confidence in the euro thanks to the European Central Bank's firefighting efforts, its president Mario Draghi said on Thursday as he called on the region's governments to take the lead in battling the debt crisis.

The Telegraph

GREEKS JOIN SCRAMBLE TO AVOID DEFAULT

Greek politicians rounded on their own pension providers in a nail-biting scramble that secured the biggest bond restructuring in history. But it was still unlikely to be enough to avoid default.

RYANAIR BOSS RAISES POSSIBLE EC LEGAL ACTION

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has threatened to sue the European Commission for damages amid claims that its official travel agency discriminates against low-cost carriers.

RBS'S SELLS BACK PARTS OF ITS DUTCH DISASTER

Four-and-a-half years on from its disastrous acquisition of ABN Amro, Royal Bank of Scotland has "sold" back to the Dutch lender parts of its business.

The Guardian

FENDER LAUNCHES $200 MILLION IPO

Fender Musical Instruments, the maker of legendary guitars strummed by the likes of Buddy Holly, Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton, has filed for a $200 million flotation in New York.

The Independent

OLYMPIC GAMES SOAR OVER BUDGET, SAYS REPORT

The London 2012 Olympics is almost 2 billion pounds ($3.16 billion) over budget, says a scathing report by UK MPs who also criticise the organisers for poor security planning and failing to guarantee a clear legacy.

MURDOCH FACES BSKYB OWNERSHIP INVESTIGATION

A special team at the UK media regulator Ofcom is examining whether James Murdoch and News Corp should be stripped of its stake in BSkyB because of the phone hacking scandal, it emerged on Thursday.