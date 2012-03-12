The Times
OSBORNE URGED TO ABANDON RISE IN UK DUTY TAX
British motoring groups are preparing a last-ditch plea to
finance minister George Osborne to spend a windfall from soaring
oil prices and VAT at petrol stations on easing the misery for
drivers.
UK BANKS IN DENIAL OVER FAILURES, SAYS BOE'S KING
Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King has launched a
fresh attack on Britain's banks, saying they are in denial about
public anger at their behavior.
The Telegraph
BANKS HIT BY NEW MIS-SELLING SCANDAL
The British finance ministry was under pressure on Sunday to
conduct a full inquiry into a potential mis-selling scandal
which has seen hundreds of small businesses, including a fish
and chip shop, buying complex and costly financial derivatives.
UK'S CABLE RAILS AT EXTRADITION TREATY
British Business Secretary Vince Cable has said that
Britain's controversial extradition treaty with the United
States is "wrong in principle" and should be reformed.
SMALL FIRMS' CONFIDENCE ON THE RISE
Britain's finance minister George Osborne has received a
welcome boost ahead of this month's Budget as it emerged that
confidence among Britain's small businesses has risen for the
first time in a year.
The Guardian
GKN FRONTRUNNER TO BUY VOLVO AERO
Britain's manufacturing industry could receive a shot in the
arm if the British engineering group GKN succeeds in a
planned swoop on Sweden's largest aerospace company that could
value it at up to 800 million pounds ($1.26 billion).
The Independent
RBS SUED BY ANGRY INVESTORS
Royal Bank of Scotland and former directors
including ex-chief executive Fred Goodwin and ex-chairman Tom
McKillop have been hit with a 2.4 billion pound ($3.77 billion)
legal claim from angry investors in the taxpayer bailed out
bank.
MERRILL IN TALKS FOR NEW CORPORATE FIGURE
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is in talks with a
leading banker at UBS as it seeks a senior figure to
salvage its badly hit corporate broking arm.