Feb 11 The Telegraph STELIOS SETS SIGHTS ON EASYJET CHAIRMAN Sir Stelios Haji-Iaonnou is to reopen his battle with the board of EasyJet as he prepares to launch another attack in the long-running war of words with the airline he founded.

DIAGEO INVESTS IN GIN FOLLOWING SALES SURGE Drinks giant Diageo is pouring fresh investment into its gin brands, Gordon's and Tanqueray, to take advantage of a surprise surge in sales of the spirit in hard-hit economies such as Spain and Britain.

The Guardian

BRITISH SUGAR GIANT CAUGHT IN GLOBAL TAX SCANDAL Associated British Foods has been accused by a charity of avoiding taxes in the African nation of Zambia.

A spokesman for the Illovo subsidiary of ABF was quoted by the Guardian as saying: "We deny emphatically that Illovo is engaged in anything illegal, immoral or in any way designed to reduce the tax rightly payable to the Zambian government."

BARCLAYS CLOSES CONTROVERSIAL TAX AVOIDANCE UNIT Barclays is to close the bank's controversial tax avoidance unit, but still risks anger by paying 2 billion pounds in bonuses to staff. The Times

TAXMAN SWOOPS ON PILOTS AT RYANAIR - Irish tax authorities are to crack down on pilots working for Ryanair through service companies.