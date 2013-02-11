Feb 11 The Telegraph
STELIOS SETS SIGHTS ON EASYJET CHAIRMAN
Sir Stelios Haji-Iaonnou is to reopen his battle with the board
of EasyJet as he prepares to launch another attack in
the long-running war of words with the airline he founded.
DIAGEO INVESTS IN GIN FOLLOWING SALES SURGE
Drinks giant Diageo is pouring fresh investment into its
gin brands, Gordon's and Tanqueray, to take advantage of a
surprise surge in sales of the spirit in hard-hit economies such
as Spain and Britain.
The Guardian
BRITISH SUGAR GIANT CAUGHT IN GLOBAL TAX SCANDAL
Associated British Foods has been accused by a charity
of avoiding taxes in the African nation of Zambia.
A spokesman for the Illovo subsidiary of ABF was quoted by
the Guardian as saying: "We deny emphatically that Illovo is
engaged in anything illegal, immoral or in any way designed to
reduce the tax rightly payable to the Zambian government."
BARCLAYS CLOSES CONTROVERSIAL TAX AVOIDANCE UNIT
Barclays is to close the bank's controversial tax
avoidance unit, but still risks anger by paying 2 billion pounds
in bonuses to staff.
The Times
TAXMAN SWOOPS ON PILOTS AT RYANAIR - Irish tax authorities are
to crack down on pilots working for Ryanair through
service companies.