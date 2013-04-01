LONDON, April 1 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Monday:
The Daily Telegraph
SHOW MORE AMBITION, BUSINESSES TELL OSBORNE
George Osborne "lacks ambition" and must push through radical
steps to stimulate growth or risk killing off a rebound in
business confidence, the British Chamber of Commerce has warned.
TALKTALK CALLS FOR ACTION ON BROADBAND
TalkTalk's chief executive and chairman have called for
telecoms regulator Ofcom to intervene over the price BT Group
charges its rivals for access to its superfast broadband
network.
'RETAIL DESTINATIONS' TO DRIVE TESCO SALES
The success of Tesco's business in Asia is set to help
shape the company's strategy in Britain as the group looks to
develop its supermarkets into family retail destinations.
BRITAIN MUST TURN OFF ITS LIGHTS, COALITION INSISTS
Ministers are stepping up efforts to cut Britain's energy usage
ahead of a looming power crunch, with the creation of a task
force charged with switching off the country's lights.
The Times
CHANCELLOR TO BANKS' RESCUE WITH SECRET 1 BLN STG TAX BREAK
George Osborne has handed a secret tax break to banks worth up
to 1 billion sterling a year. The fine print of his budget
reveals that the government is increasing the list of ways in
which banks can reduce their corporation tax bill. For the first
time, new forms of debt interest payments will become tax
deductible.
NEW ENERGY TAX 'WILL FORCE THOUSANDS INTO FUEL POVERTY'
A new tax on energy that kicks in today will send the price of
electricity up by more than a sixth in the coming years,
hobbling business and sending tens of thousands of homes into
fuel poverty, according to the Institute for Public Policy
Research.
The Guardian
SAINSBURY'S BOSS IN FRAME FOR FORMULA ONE'S POLE POSITION
Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed - but not denied - speculation
that Sainsbury's chief executive Justin King could take
his place in the driving seat of Formula One.
Daily Mail
OLVER FACES FRESH CALLS TO QUIT BAE
Private shareholders in BAE Systems are being urged to
vote for the ousting of chairman Dick Olver over the defense
giant's failed merger with European aerospace giant EADS
.