April 8 - The Telegraph
VINCE CABLE EXPLORES BOARDROOM BAN FOR FORMER HBOS BOSSES
Vince Cable, the Business Secretary, has called for an
investigation into whether three former bosses of HBOS should be
banned from serving as company directors. ()
NEW WATCHDOG'S CHAIRMAN URGED TO RESIGN OVER AUDITORS' ROLE IN
HBOS DEBACLE
John Griffiths-Jones, chairman of the Financial Conduct
Authority, has become the latest senior figure to face calls to
resign over the fall of HBOS. ()
TESCO FACES 1 BLN STG WRITEDOWN TO QUIT AMERICA
Tesco is facing a bill of about 1 billion pounds ($1.54
billion) to quit its loss-making Fresh & Easy business in the
US. ()
The Times
SALES CURBS PUT GEMFIELDS ON RED ALERT
The world's biggest producer of emeralds is set to issue a stark
warning that new rules being introduced in Zambia could slash
its revenues. Gemfields could be hit by a pronouncement
by President Sata suggesting that all emeralds must be auctioned
within the country rather than in more lucrative markets in
Singapore and India. ()
EGG TYCOONS HATCH PLAN FOR 400 MLN STG SALE
Farmers Peter Dean and Michael Kent are the joint owners of
Noble Foods, Britain's largest egg producer. They are set to
open talks with private equity investors and overseas rivals
about a possible sale, which could value the company at up to
400 million pounds. ()
The Independent
FURNITURE CHAIN BETTA LIVING SEEKS BUYER
The father and son team behind Betta Living will put the fitted
bathroom and kitchen chain up for sale on Monday. Chairman Noel
Dean and son James are looking for a private equity investor or
a rival to take either a stake in the 47-year-old business or
buy it outright. ()