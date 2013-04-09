April 10 The Telegraph
EX-HBOS CHIEF SIR JAMES CROSBY GIVES UP KNIGHTHOOD AND PART OF
PENSION
Sir James Crosby, the former HBOS chief executive, is
dramatically giving up his knighthood and almost a third of his
580,000 pound-a-year pension after being severely criticised by
a report into the downfall of the bank. ()
UK TO ESCAPE TRIPLE DIP, SAYS NIESR
Britain will escape a triple dip recession by the skin of its
teeth, acccording to the National Institute of Economic and
Social Research. ()
The Times
KPMG QUITS CLIENTS OVER INSIDER DEALING CLAIMS
KPMG was fighting for its reputation last night after
resigning as the auditor of two clients amid allegations of
insider trading by a senior American partner. ()
Sky News
RBS INVESTIGATED BY NEW WATCHDOG OVER IT WOES
The new Financial Conduct Authority is investigating last
summer's computer glitch at RBS, NatWest and Ulster
Bank.()
The Guardian,
GEORGE SOROS URGES ANGELA MERKEL TO CONSIDER QUITTING EURO
Billionaire speculator says single currency's prospects would be
better without Germany, the eurozone's most dominant member. ()