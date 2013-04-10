April 11 The Telegraph

BIG BANKS 'MORE DANGEROUS THAN EVER', IMF'S CHRISTINE LAGARDE SAYS Europe needs to recapitalise, restructure or shut down its banks as part of a vital clean-up of the industry, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said as she warned that the threat from world's biggest lenders was "more dangerous than ever". ()

MARKS & SPENCER'S POSITION AS BRITAIN'S BIGGEST CLOTHING RETAILER UNDER THREAT AS SALES SLIDE Marks & Spencer's position as Britain's biggest clothing retailer is coming under threat with chief executive Marc Bolland poised to report a sharp drop in sales for the first three months of the year. ()

The Times

LUXEMBOURG LIFTS VEIL OF SECRECY SURROUNDING ITS BANKS Luxembourg has bowed to international pressure to drop the veil of secrecy surrounding its banks. ()

The Guardian

MARGARET THATCHER DEBATE MIXES DISCORD AMID THE TRIBUTES As parliament pays respects, revelations emerge that Speaker originally rejected recall of MPs and Foreign Office caused anger by issuing funeral dress code. (HP'S MEG WHITMAN: 'WE HAD TO BE STRAIGHT' ON AUTONOMY Hewlett-Packard chief says firm had no choice but to blow the whistle on Autonomy, but defends the acquisition and rules out selling the UK technology firm. ()

Sky News

KPMG 'MAY BE INVESTIGATED' OVER HBOS ROLE The shock waves over the HBOS bank failure continue to spread, with accounting giant KPMG now being examined for its audit role. ()