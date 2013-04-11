April 12 The Telegraph
CYPRUS BAILOUT COST SURGES TO 23 BLN EUROS
The financial crisis ravaging Cyprus deepened on Thursday after
the cost of the country's bailout surged from 17.5 billion euros
to 23 billion euors - larger than the size of the country's
economy. ()
FORMER KPMG PARTNER SCOTT LONDON 'GIVEN ROLEX AND CASH FOR
INSIDE INFORMATION'
Former KPMG partner Scott London has been charged with
passing on inside information about clients to a golfing partner
in exchange for cash, a Rolex watch, dinners and tickets to
shows. ()
The Guardian
STANDARD LIFE SHOCKS BP AGM WITH VOTE AGAINST PAY AND BONUSES
One of the City's biggest institutional investors calls on BP
to 'raise its game' as it votes against remuneration
report. ()
ENRC SPLITS WITH US LAW FIRM OVERSEEING CORRUPTION INQUIRY
Move piles pressure on Eurasian Natural Resources Corp
as inquiries into Kazakh and African operations rumble on. ()
The Times
MARC BOLLAND UNDER PRESSURE TO LIFT M&S BACK INTO FASHION
A further fall in the sale of clothes and other merchandise at
Marks & Spencer is set to increase pressure on Marc
Bolland, its chief executive. ()
The Independent
ABRAMOVICH TO MISS OUT ON $77.5M AS EVRAZ DITCHES DIVIDEND
Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich missed out on a
cheque for $77.5 million as Evraz the Russian steel
company in which he is the biggest shareholder scrapped its
final dividend. ()