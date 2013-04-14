April 15 The Telegraph
GERMAN "WISE MEN" PUSH FOR WEALTH SEIZURE TO FUND EMU BAIL-OUTS
Two top advisers to German Chancellor Angela Merkel have called
for a tax on private wealth and property in eurozone debtor
states to force the rich to fund rescue costs, marking a radical
new departure for EMU crisis strategy. ()
TV PRICE WAR LOOMS AS BT, BSKYB TALKS FAIL
Key talks between BT and BSkyB over sharing
Premier League football matches have stalled, meaning
subscribers who want access to all top-division games will have
to pay for a BT Sport package on top of their Sky Sports
subscription. ()
The Guardian
DISAPPOINTING 4G AUCTION TO BE INVESTIGATED BY NATIONAL AUDIT
OFFICE
Auction generated 2.3 billion pounds in June - 1.2 billion
pounds short of Treasury expectations.
The Times
PRICED TO GO: ROYAL MAIL SET FOR FLOAT THIS AUTUMN
Royal Mail is heading for a stock market flotation in the
autumn, but at a knockdown price of less than 2.5 billion
pounds.
Sky News
CVC MULLS 750 MLN STG GAMBLE ON BETFAIR
The private equity group behind Formula One motor racing is
mulling a takeover approach for Betfair, the online
betting exchange which floated on the London market three years
ago.
USWITCH PLOTS DEAL WITH TAXPAYER-BACKED LDC
LDC, which is owned by Lloyds Banking Group, is in
advanced negotiations about buying a sizeable shareholding in
price comparison website USwitch.