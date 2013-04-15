April 16 The Telegraph

BARCLAYS 'WENT BEHIND CLIENT'S BACK' TO MOUNT RIVAL BID Barclays executives warned each other on taped phone calls to "be careful" before they allegedly went behind a client's back to make a rival £100m bid for a carbon-trading firm, the High Court heard on Monday. () The Guardian

GOLD SLUMPS TO A TWO-YEAR LOW AS CHINA DATA DISAPPOINTS With gold on the slide again - thanks to disappointing Chinese growth and fears of countries flooding the market by selling their reserves to boost their finances - stock markets were also under pressure. ()

SLY BAILEY'S 2.3 MLN STG IS HEADLINE FIGURE IN TRINITY MIRROR ANNUAL REPORT The ousted boss of Trinity Mirror left the struggling newspaper group with a pay package of 2.3 million pounds. ()

NEW EASYJET CHAIR: NEXT'S CHAIRMAN IN FRAME John Barton, the chairman of fashion retailer Next, has emerged as a leading candidate to chair easyJet, the FTSE-100 low-cost airline. ()

LADBROKES BITTEN BY CHELTENHAM FAVOURITES AND BIG FREEZE Bookmaker Ladbrokes took a pasting at the Cheltenham festival last month, and with 62 days of other race meetings lost to the freezing weather in the first quarter it warned profits this year will be at the lower end of forecasts. ()