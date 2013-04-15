April 16 The Telegraph
BARCLAYS 'WENT BEHIND CLIENT'S BACK' TO MOUNT RIVAL BID
Barclays executives warned each other on taped phone
calls to "be careful" before they allegedly went behind a
client's back to make a rival £100m bid for a carbon-trading
firm, the High Court heard on Monday. ()
The Guardian
GOLD SLUMPS TO A TWO-YEAR LOW AS CHINA DATA DISAPPOINTS
With gold on the slide again - thanks to disappointing Chinese
growth and fears of countries flooding the market by selling
their reserves to boost their finances - stock markets were also
under pressure. ()
The Times
SLY BAILEY'S 2.3 MLN STG IS HEADLINE FIGURE IN TRINITY MIRROR
ANNUAL REPORT
The ousted boss of Trinity Mirror left the struggling
newspaper group with a pay package of 2.3 million pounds. ()
Sky News
NEW EASYJET CHAIR: NEXT'S CHAIRMAN IN FRAME
John Barton, the chairman of fashion retailer Next, has
emerged as a leading candidate to chair easyJet, the
FTSE-100 low-cost airline. ()
The Independent
LADBROKES BITTEN BY CHELTENHAM FAVOURITES AND BIG FREEZE
Bookmaker Ladbrokes took a pasting at the Cheltenham
festival last month, and with 62 days of other race meetings
lost to the freezing weather in the first quarter it warned
profits this year will be at the lower end of forecasts. ()