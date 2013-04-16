April 17 The Telegraph

JOHN PAULSON LOSES $1 BLN ON GOLD One of America's best-known hedge fund managers John Paulson is thought to have lost as much as $1 billion on the sudden collapse of the price of gold. ()

NPOWER INSISTS TAX RELIEF IS NECESSARY IF BRITAIN WANTS INVESTMENT AS IT DEFENDS PAYING NO CORPORATION TAX Tax relief for energy giants is necessary if Britain wants 110 billion pound investment to keep the lights on this decade, npower has claimed, as it came under fire for paying no corporation tax. ()

The Guardian

GEORGE OSBORNE SHOULD EASE OFF ON AUSTERITY, IMF WARNS International Monetary Fund cuts UK growth forecasts and urges chancellor to show greater flexibility in deficit-reduction strategy. ()

NEXT BOSS GIVES AWAY 2.4 MLN STG BONUS TO STAFF Lord Wolfson shares bonus with 19,400 employees who have worked for the retailer since 2010, averaging about 124 pounds each. ()

The Times

RIO TINTO SETS NEW COST-CUTTING TARGETS Rio Tinto is setting out new cost-cutting targets as the world's third-largest miner contends with a slump in demand for commodities. ()

Sky News

LLOYD'S INSURER CATHEDRAL BEGINS 250 MLN STG SALE Cathedral Capital , which is majority-owned by Alchemy, the private equity group, is expected to command a price tag of more than 250 million pounds. ()