April 17 The Telegraph
JOHN PAULSON LOSES $1 BLN ON GOLD
One of America's best-known hedge fund managers John Paulson is
thought to have lost as much as $1 billion on the sudden
collapse of the price of gold. ()
NPOWER INSISTS TAX RELIEF IS NECESSARY IF BRITAIN WANTS
INVESTMENT AS IT DEFENDS PAYING NO CORPORATION TAX
Tax relief for energy giants is necessary if Britain wants 110
billion pound investment to keep the lights on this decade,
npower has claimed, as it came under fire for paying no
corporation tax. ()
The Guardian
GEORGE OSBORNE SHOULD EASE OFF ON AUSTERITY, IMF WARNS
International Monetary Fund cuts UK growth forecasts and urges
chancellor to show greater flexibility in deficit-reduction
strategy. ()
NEXT BOSS GIVES AWAY 2.4 MLN STG BONUS TO STAFF
Lord Wolfson shares bonus with 19,400 employees who have worked
for the retailer since 2010, averaging about 124 pounds each. ()
The Times
RIO TINTO SETS NEW COST-CUTTING TARGETS
Rio Tinto is setting out new cost-cutting targets as the world's
third-largest miner contends with a slump in demand for
commodities. ()
Sky News
LLOYD'S INSURER CATHEDRAL BEGINS 250 MLN STG SALE
Cathedral Capital , which is majority-owned by Alchemy, the
private equity group, is expected to command a price tag of more
than 250 million pounds. ()