April 18 The Telegraph
TESCO WILL LEARN 'HUGE LESSONS' FROM US FAILURE, SAYS PHILIP
CLARKE
The chief executive of Tesco, Philip Clarke, has said
the retailer will learn "huge lessons" from the failure of its
U.S. business Fresh & Easy. ()
GLOBAL ECONOMY FACES 'CHRONIC' CRISIS IF REFORMS ARE NOT
COMPLETED, WARNS IMF
A growing trend towards excessive risk-taking and lack of action
to repair broken bank balance sheets could trigger a "chronic"
new phase in the financial crisis, the International Monetary
fund has warned. ()
The Guardian
STUDENTS SAY LSE HAS PLACED THEM AT 'MORE RISK' FROM NORTH KOREA
Six students back Panorama documentary and accuse university of
exposing them to greater danger by going public. ()
The Times
UNEMPLOYMENT JUMPS TO 7.9 PCT
Unemployment has risen for the second consecutive month, while
average pay increases are at their weakest on record. ()
The Independent
BURBERRY REPORTS SALES BOOST THANKS TO CHINESE SHOPPERS
British luxury brand Burberry allayed fears of a sales
slowdown in China after announcing forecast-beating results. ()