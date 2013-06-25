June 26 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
SIR MERVYN KING'S PARTING SHOT IS AIMED AT CHANCELLOR
Sir Mervyn King used his final appearance before the select
committee to allege that there had been "calls made to No 11
[Downing Street] and, even in some cases, No 10" to put pressure
on the Prudential Regulation Authority.
()
KING WARNS YOUNG OVER HOME LOANS TIME BOMB
Homeowners in their thirties and forties have unsustainably
large mortgages and would not survive if interest rates return
to normal levels, the outgoing Governor of the Bank of England
warned yesterday. ()
The Telegraph
FRENCH ENERGY GIANT TOTAL CONSIDERING BIDDING FOR RIGHTS TO
EXPLORE FOR SHALE GAS IN BRITAIN
French energy giant Total is considering bidding for
rights to explore for shale gas in Britain and is "frustrated"
by a lack of information on a licensing round to be held next
year.
()
FOUR RETAILERS COLLAPSE, PUTTING 2000 JOBS AT RISK
Internacionale, ModelZone and Ark have filed a notice to
appoint administrators, while Dwell, the furniture retailer, has
confirmed Duff & Phelps as administrators.
()
The Guardian
MICKY ARISON STEPS DOWN AS CARNIVAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE AFTER 34
YEARS
Billionaire son of co-founder will remain troubled cruise ship
company's chairman and largest shareholder.
()
JANE AUSTEN COULD GRACE 10 STG BANK NOTES, MERVYN KING SAYS
Pride and Prejudice author is 'quietly waiting in the wings',
according to outgoing Bank of England governor.
()
Sky News
COME AND GET OUR CASH, RBS TELLS UK COMPANIES
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is poised to reignite the
bitter political debate about business lending by telling
thousands of its corporate customers: "come and get our money".
()
ITALIAN FOOTBALL CLUBS RAIDED IN TAX PROBE
Police have raided 41 Italian football clubs, including 18
of the 20 Serie A sides, as part of a tax and money-laundering
investigation.