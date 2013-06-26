June 27 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
GOVERNMENT FAST TRACKS ROAD AND RAIL PROJECTS WITH 100 BLN
STG SPEND
Guarantees for nuclear power plants, a commitment to the 32
billion pounds High Speed 2 rail line and a clutch of transport
projects will form part of a 100 billion pound plan to revamp
Britain's creaking infrastructure.
()
The Guardian
U.S. ECONOMIC RECOVERY WEAKER THAN FIRST THOUGHT - COMMERCE
DEPARTMENT
Nation's GDP in first quarter revised down from 2.4 percent
to 1.8 percent as pace of economic growth slows again.
()
The Times
MARC RICH, THE FATHER OF MODERN OIL TRADING, DIES IN
SWITZERLAND AT 78
Marc Rich, the commodities trader who was pardoned by
President Clinton on his last day in office, has died at the age
of 78.
()
TAX CHEATS COULD FACE LIFE IN JAIL
People who cheat the taxman could face life imprisonment
under tough new penalties for fraud proposed today.
()
Sky News
DIRECT LINE CUTS 2,000 JOBS IN NEW COST DRIVE
The insurance group Direct Line wants to cut
approximately 2,000 jobs as part of new cost-cutting plans.