The Telegraph
BRITAIN TO BECOME FIRST NON-MUSLIM COUNTRY TO LAUNCH SHARIA
BOND
Britain is set to become the first non-Muslim country to
sell a bond that can be bought by Islamic investors in a bid to
encourage massive new investment into the City. ()
LLOYDS PPI BILL TO NEAR 8 BLN STG AFTER SETTING ASIDE EXTRA
500 MLN STG
Lloyds Banking Group will on Tuesday unveil new
provisions against Payment Protection Insurance that could take
the lender's total compensation bill close to 8 billion pounds
($12.90 billion). ()
ST JUDE'S STORM: INSURERS BRACED FOR IMPACT
Britain's biggest insurers have prepared for thousands of
additional claims for damage to property as hurricane-force
winds sweep the south of England. ()
The Guardian
HOUSE PRICES RISING IN EVERY REGION IN ENGLAND - LAND
REGISTRY
House prices in every region of England rose in September,
according to official data published on Monday which reignited
the debate about the prospects of a new house price bubble. ()
UK RETAILERS SUFFER SHARP SLOWDOWN IN SALES, SAYS CBI
Retailers suffered a sharp slowdown in sales this month,
according to an industry survey that has cast doubt on the pace
of the wider British economic recovery. ()
The Times
HACKERS TARGET BRITISH BANKS AND BUSINESSES
One of the world's most sophisticated gangs of financial
cyber criminals is focusing nearly all its energy on British
banks and their customers, a leading cybercrime consultancy has
warned. ()
The Independent
BIG SIX ENERGY PRODUCERS UNDER FIRE OVER EXCESSIVE PROFITS
AHEAD OF GRILLING BY MPS
Energy bills are being artificially inflated by a lack of
competition in the supply market, according to a damning new
report, which argues increased competition could cut 70 pounds
off the average annual dual-fuel bill by 2020. ()
TROUBLED G4S TURNS DOWN 1.6 BLN STG OFFER FOR CASH ARM
G4S, the world's largest security company, yesterday
rejected a 1.55 billion pound bid for its cash-handling and
management division from private-equity group Charterhouse. ()