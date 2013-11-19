Brazil's Vale says 260,000 tns iron ore on sunken ship was insured
SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday that 260,000 tonnes of fine iron ore on a South Korean ship that sank in the South Atlantic had been insured.
Nov 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
UK GROWING AT FASTEST RATE IN DEVELOPED WORLD, SAYS OECD
The UK economy grew faster than any of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD's) 34 nations in the third quarter, think tank says.
CO-OP LAUNCHES INTERNAL PROBE IN WAKE OF 'SERIOUS' DRUG CLAIMS
The Co-operative Group launches fact-finding process following "serious and wide-ranging" allegations that its ex-chairman bought crystal meth and boasted about taking ketamine and cocaine.
The Guardian
CO-OP GROUP PLANS OVERHAUL AFTER ALLEGATIONS ABOUT CHAIRMAN
Management orders review into 'any inappropriate behaviour' after allegations Paul Flowers bought cocaine and crystal meth.
The Times
LIV GARFIELD TAPS INTO TOP JOB AT SEVERN TRENT
The boss of BT's Openreach division has been appointed as the new chief executive of Severn Trent.
Sky News
OLIGARCH'S FUND SWOOPS FOR 500 MLN STG BANKNOTE FIRM
A fund backed by a billionaire Russian oligarch is closing in on a 500 million pound takeover of one of the companies vying to produce the next generation of plastic currency for the Bank of England.
