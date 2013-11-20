Nov 20 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
FLOWERS SCANDAL PUTS 1.5 BLN STG CO-OP BANK RESCUE 'AT RISK'
Former City minister Lord Myners warns Co-op Bank its 1.5
billion pound recapitalisation deal could be under threat in the
wake of the scandal surrounding its former chairman, Rev Paul
Flowers
CHUKA UMUNNA: TORIES MUST MATCH LABOUR'S BUSINESS RATES CUT
Chuka Umunna, the shadow business secretary, is calling on
George Osborne to cut business rates to help save Britain's
dying local high streets.
The Guardian
GLOBAL ECONOMY STILL VULNERABLE BUT UK IMPROVING, OECD WARNS
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
upgrades its outlook for the UK but cut its forecasts for the
global economy.
EASYJET: ALLOCATED SEATING ATTRACTS OLDER PASSENGERS AND
BOOSTS PROFITS
Budget airline shareholders to get windfall after allocated
seating boosts half-year profits to 478 million pounds.
The Times
BIG FOUR LOSE OUT TO DISCOUNT SUPERMARKETS
The big four supermarkets all lost market share over the
past 12 weeks while discounters Aldi and Lidl continued their
unabated growth, monthly industry data showed on Tuesday.
LABOUR UNDER FIRE OVER CHAOS AT CO-OP
The Labour Party was under pressure last night over why it
failed to raise the alarm about the Co-operative Bank chairman
Paul Flowers when he was forced out of a council for having
pornography on his laptop.