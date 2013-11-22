Nov 22 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
UK BORROWING FALLS AS HOUSING REVIVAL BOOSTS PUBLIC FINANCES
IN OCTOBER
Stamp duty revenues jump by almost 50 percent, helping UK
borrowing to fall slightly ahead of Chancellor George Osborne's
Autumn Statement.
GAME GROUP CONSIDERS SHOCK STOCK MARKET RETURN
Henry Jackson and Game Group's management team considering an
IPO 18 months after OpCapita bought the chain back out of
administration.
The Guardian
LABOUR HITS BACK AT COALITION 'SMEAR CAMPAIGN' OVER LINKS
WITH PAUL FLOWERS
Ed Balls and Ed Miliband have hit back at what they describe as
a concerted coalition smear campaign over the extent of the
Labour leadership's links with the disgraced former Co-op Bank
chairman Paul Flowers.
The Times
CHARITY SUSPENDED DISGRACED CO-OP CHIEF PAUL FLOWERS OVER
75,000 POUND EXPENSE CLAIMS
The disgraced former boss of the Co-Op bank, Paul Flowers,
was forced to leave a drugs charity after an investigation into
75,000 pounds of dubious expense claims, it emerged on Thursday.
Sky News
GEORGE OSBORNE'S STAMP DUTY BONANZA
Stamp duty revenues - one of the most reliable measures of
property market activity - are back to the same level they were
just before the economic crisis in 2008, in the latest evidence
of the housing boom.
24-HOUR TUBE MODERNISATION PLAN WILL COST JOBS
Unions and Labour have attacked plans to modernise London's
Tube operations, which will include a 24-hour service at
weekends but result in 750 job losses.