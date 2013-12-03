Dec 3 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Telegraph
DERIVATIVE MARKETS HAVE ALREADY UPGRADED BRITAIN TO AAA
The cost of insuring British debt against default has fallen
below the levels for the US, Switzerland, Japan and every major
eurozone state except Germany, marking a dramatic change of view
on UK's economic prospects.
ALBEMARLE & BOND PUTS ITSELF UP FOR SALE
Britain's second biggest pawnbroker Albemarle & Bond
has put itself up for sale and said that the process
includes the possibility of a takeover offer for the company
although there could be no certainty that the offer will be
made.
The Guardian
NATWEST AND RBS CARDS DECLINED DUE TO IT MELTDOWN ON MEGA
MONDAY
A technological banking glitch on one of the busiest online
shopping days of the year left millions of shoppers unable to
pay for transactions using their credit or debit cards.
TRIAL BEGINS FOR FORMER BP ENGINEER ACCUSED OF DESTROYING
OIL SPILL EVIDENCE
Jury selection began Monday for the Justice Department's
case against a former BP drilling engineer charged with
deleting text messages and voicemails about the company's
response to its massive 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Times
DEBT ADVICE SERVICE A WASTE OF MONEY, SAY FURIOUS MPS
An official money advice service bankrolled by every retail
financial institution in Britain is being accused by MPs of
wasting a large chunk of its 81million pounds budget and paying
some of its executives far too much.
FIFTY YEARS ON, DIAGEO PAYS OUT TO THALIDOMIDE VICTIMS
Dozens of Antipodean victims of thalidomide won a 52million
pounds payout from Diageo yesterday as the British
drinks company settled longstanding liabilities associated with
the drug.
Sky News
CABLE TO NAME MORGAN AS BUSINESS BANK CHIEF
A former board member of Northern Rock will this week be
named as the first permanent boss of the British Business Bank,
one of the Government's flagship projects for stimulating
lending to smaller companies.
HOUSEHOLDS RAID SAVINGS AT RECORD RATE
Households are pulling money out of their savings accounts
at the fastest rate in modern record, according to Bank of
England figures. In the past year, families have withdrawn £23bn
from their long-term savings account to convert into cash and
put into current accounts.