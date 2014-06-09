BRIEF-Magnificent Hotel Investments announces termination Of Asset Purchase Agreement for Rosewood Hotel Georgia
June 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
LLOYDS PRICES TSB 'TO GO' WITH LOSS-LEADING 1.44 BLN STG VALUATION
Lloyds Banking Group is to value TSB at as much as 1.44 billion pounds ($2.42 billion) when it floats on the stock market at the end of this month, some 10 percent below its book value in order to act as a loss-leader for future share sales. (link.reuters.com/few89v)
CENTRICA HOLDS OFF 'BETTING' ON FRACKING
British Gas owner Centrica has said it is unlikely to bid for more UK fracking rights when they are offered in coming weeks, underlining the uncertainty over whether shale gas extraction will prove to be viable. (link.reuters.com/gew89v)
UK'S FINANCIAL SERVICES 'AT RISK' WITHOUT GREATER EFFORT ON CYBERSECURITY
Britain's entire financial system is vulnerable to a cyber attack unless there is greater cooperation between the leading banks and law enforcement agencies, senior industry figures have warned. (link.reuters.com/waw89v)
PRIMARK TO TURN 60 MLN STG MALL INTO GIANT STORE
Primark is close to completing an extraordinary to deal to buy an entire shopping centre in Birmingham for 60 million pounds. (link.reuters.com/vaw89v)
EMPLOYERS NAMED AND SHAMED OVER MINIMUM WAGE
Employers who failed to pay their staff the national minimum wage have been "named and shamed" by the British government as part of a new crackdown. A total of 25 employers were named, including a hire company, a hairdressers, a hotel and a retail outlet. (link.reuters.com/jaw89v)
The Guardian
THE CO-OPERATIVE BANK MAY ADD NEW SCREENING TESTS TO ITS ETHICAL POLICY
Genetically modified food, data privacy and surveillance techniques are among the new screening tests Britain's Co-operative Bank is considering adding to its ethical policy, under which it has turned away 1.2 billion pounds of business in the past 20 years. (link.reuters.com/zaw89v)
BRITAIN GRIPPED BY FLOTATION FEVER
Britain is on track for a record year for flotations as companies press ahead with initial public offerings despite signs of investor fatigue. (link.reuters.com/dew89v)
The Times
CLEGG VOWS TO BALANCE THE BOOKS BUT WILL KEEP SPENDING ON INVESTMENTS
Nick Clegg, leader of Britain's embattled junior coalition partner Liberal Democrat party, will attempt to steer a middle course between Labour and the Conservatives today over how to clear the country's deficit and start clearing the national debt. (link.reuters.com/jew89v)
EDF IN TALKS TO GUARANTEE 10 BLN STG PLAN FOR HINKLEY
EDF Energy is locked in secret negotiations with the Treasury over the fee to secure a crucial 10 billion pound government guarantee for the French group's Hinkley Point nuclear reactor project. (link.reuters.com/kew89v)
BACANORA MINERALS SEEKS 1 MLN STG IN LONDON FLOAT
A miner with interests in Mexico is planning to float on London's junior AIM market to fund an assault on the duopoly that controls the market for borate, a substance used in smartphones and nuclear reactors. (link.reuters.com/xaw89v)
The Independent
FACTORIES TURN UP THE POWER TO GALVANISE UK RECOVERY
Britain's increasingly bullish manufacturers expect the industry to outpace the rest of the economy this year, according to a new study, in the latest sign that Britain's factories are booming despite weaker growth in both Europe and the United States. (link.reuters.com/mew89v)
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
