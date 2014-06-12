June 12 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK TO BE FIRST UK CLEARING BANK FOR
RENMINBI
China Construction Bank, China's second-largest
lender, has been selected to become the first clearing service
for renminbi trading in London, according to reports. (link.reuters.com/vyp99v)
UBER WINS OUT AFTER BLACK CABS GRIDLOCK LONDON
Protests by black cab drivers against a mobile phone
application that allows users to book minicabs has resulted in a
increase in the number of people using the service. (link.reuters.com/wyp99v)
The Guardian
ROLLS-ROYCE LOSES 2.6 BLN STG ENGINE ORDER AFTER EMIRATES
CANCELS AIRBUS PURCHASE
Rolls-Royce has lost jet engine orders worth 2.6
billion pounds ($4.37 billion) after Emirates Airline
cancelled a planned purchase of 70 A350 aircraft from Airbus
. (link.reuters.com/xyp99v)
SAINSBURY'S SALES FALL AGAIN AMID SLUGGISH RETAIL
ENVIRONMENT
Outgoing Sainsbury's boss Justin King revealed a
second quarter of falling sales but insisted he is "not leaving
on a low" because the grocer is still outperforming its
rivals.(link.reuters.com/zyp99v)
The Times
OSBORNE TO REVEAL CITY ABUSES RULES
New rules to deter wrongdoing and punish cheating in the
heart of the City of London will be set out by British Finance
Minister George Osborne in his Mansion House speech on Thursday.
(link.reuters.com/ryp99v)
CAR INSURERS TO FEEL WRATH OF WATCHDOG
Britain's leading competition watchdog will press ahead
today with a crackdown on motor insurers as part of a drive to
give motorists a fairer deal. (link.reuters.com/syp99v)
B&M LISTING MAY SETTLE THE VOLATILE MARKET FOR IPOS
A bargain variety retailer that is aggressively expanding
across Britain is expected to price its stock market flotation
today in a listing that could value the group at 2.7 billion
pounds ($4.53 billion). (link.reuters.com/typ99v)
The Independent
EMPLOYMENT FIGURES INCREASE BY RECORD-BREAKING 350,000 IN
THREE MONTHS, BUT EARNINGS ARE DOWN
The number of people in work has leapt by a record 350,000
in the three months to April, but wages have slumped below
inflation which has sparked concerns over levels of pay. (link.reuters.com/baq99v)
($1 = 0.5956 British pounds)
