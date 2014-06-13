June 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

CAIXABANK MAY BID FOR BARCLAYS' SPANISH BUSINESS

The chief executive of Spain's Caixabank has said he is in talks with Barclays over a potential takeover of the British bank's Spanish operations. (link.reuters.com/haw99v)

RENAMED BUMI DROPS ITS CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Beleaguered Indonesian coal miner Asia Resource Minerals has dropped its chief executive after he lost the support of major shareholders. (link.reuters.com/faw99v)

PLATINUM GIANTS IN STRIKE BREAKTHROUGH

Shares in South African platinum miners bounced back yesterday as a breakthrough in the 20-week strike was made when unions representing miners agreed to take fresh wage offers to its members. (link.reuters.com/caw99v)

The Guardian

ENERGY GROUP SSE BOSS'S PAY AND PENSIONS PACKAGE UP TO 2.7 MILLION POUNDS

Alistair Phillips-Davies, chief executive of energy group SSE, saw his pay and pension package increase by two-thirds to 2.7 million pounds ($4.53 million) last year, according to the company's annual report. (link.reuters.com/jaw99v)

BOOHOO SAYS ASOS PROFIT WARNING SHOULD NOT AFFECT IT AS IT POSTS BUMPER RESULTS

Online fashion retailer Boohoo has shrugged off comparisons with Asos by posting with a bumper set of maiden results that showed profits had more than tripled. (link.reuters.com/maw99v)

The Times

CARNEY HINTS AT INCREASE IN INTEREST RATES THIS YEAR

Interest rates could rise before the end of the year, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has signalled, in his strongest hint yet that policymakers may have to respond to the recovery far earlier than expected. (link.reuters.com/naw99v)

RAIL CHIEFS BLAME LATE-RUNNING TRAINS ON TOO MANY PASSENGERS

Network Rail blamed a surge in passenger numbers for an increase in delays the operator of the nation's railway infrastructure promised to do more to make the trains run on time. (link.reuters.com/paw99v)

MULBERRY STRUGGLES WITH SHIFT DOWN MARKET AS SALES DIP

The cost of a disastrous attempt to tailor ultra-expensive handbags for millionaires was laid bare by Mulberry as the luxury goods company revealed a plunge in profits in the wake of the abrupt exit of its chief executive. (link.reuters.com/qaw99v)

The Independent

BANK OF ENGLAND WINS POWER TO CAP MORTGAGES

The Bank of England is to be given new powers to cap the size of people's mortgages to prevent a housing bubble, Finance Minister George Osborne has announced. (link.reuters.com/saw99v)