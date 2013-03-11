March 12 The Telegraph
JOHN LEWIS 'ABUSING' SUPPLY CHAIN WITH REBATE DEMAND
The department store chain John Lewis - praised by
the government as a model British business - has been accused of
"abusing" its supply chain by demanding a rebate from suppliers
enjoying an increase in sales.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP TO SELL 20 PCT STAKE IN ST JAMES'S PLACE
Lloyds Banking Group is set to sell a 20 percent stake
in wealth manager St James's Place in a deal that could raise as
much as 400 million pounds for the taxpayer-backed lender.
BLACKSTONE LOOKS AT 500 MLN STG TILT FOR MCCARTHY & STONE
Blackstone, the U.S. private equity firm, is running the slide
rule over a potential 500 million pound bid for McCarthy &
Stone, the UK's largest retirement homes builder.
BIDDERS CIRCLE 1 BLN STG BID FOR LUCOZADE AND RIBENA
A 1 billion pound bidding war for Lucozade and Ribena is
bubbling up with a raft of private equity firms from Blackstone
to Permira considering potential offers for the brands.
The Guardian
IBERIA UNIONS AND IAG CLOSE TO AGREEMENT TO SAVE 666 JOBS
International Airlines Group accepts mediator's deal to
reduce job losses from 3,807 to 3,141 and increase severance
pay.
The Times
RECESSION FEARS PROMPT STERLING EXODUS
Sterling hit a 30-month low against the dollar on Monday as
hedge funds and long-term investors took flight amid fears of
further weakening given contrasting outlooks for the UK and U.S.
economies.