March 13 The Telegraph
UK ON TRACK FOR TRIPLE DIP - NIESR
Britain is on track for a triple dip recession, one of the
nation's leading forecasters has signalled, as new figures on
the UK's manufacturing industry dealt a blow to recovery hopes
and sent sterling to a fresh 2-1/2 year low.
RBS SET TO CUT STAKE IN DIRECT LINE BELOW 50 PCT
Royal Bank of Scotland is set to cut the size of its
stake in its Direct Line insurance business to below 50 percent
as the lender moves to comply with a European state-aid ruling.
DASSUALT BOSS CONSIDERS FUTURE IN FRANCE AS TAX RISES LOOM
The head of global technology giant Dassault Systemes
has become the latest French business leader to threaten to move
abroad because of looming tax rises.
ASDA CONSIDERS HMV BID
Asda, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is considering
a rescue bid for entertainment retailer HMV.
The Guardian
LADBROKES BOSS LANDS 4.6 MLN STG IN PAY AND BONUSES
Richard Glynn earned an extra 2.4 million pounds share windfall
on top of 2.2 million pounds in salary and bonuses as the
betting giant's share price hit a high.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST MAY PREVENT SFO INVESTIGATING AUTONOMY
The agency has a contract with a British software firm, bought
for 7 billion pounds by Hewlett-Packard in 2011, that
means it may have to withdraw.
The Times
HIBU SEES RED OVER 'PLOT FOR US BUYOUT'
The publisher of the Yellow Pages has dismissed two senior
employees amid speculation that the pair were plotting a buyout
of the struggling group's American business.