March 13 The Telegraph

UK ON TRACK FOR TRIPLE DIP - NIESR Britain is on track for a triple dip recession, one of the nation's leading forecasters has signalled, as new figures on the UK's manufacturing industry dealt a blow to recovery hopes and sent sterling to a fresh 2-1/2 year low.

RBS SET TO CUT STAKE IN DIRECT LINE BELOW 50 PCT Royal Bank of Scotland is set to cut the size of its stake in its Direct Line insurance business to below 50 percent as the lender moves to comply with a European state-aid ruling.

DASSUALT BOSS CONSIDERS FUTURE IN FRANCE AS TAX RISES LOOM The head of global technology giant Dassault Systemes has become the latest French business leader to threaten to move abroad because of looming tax rises.

ASDA CONSIDERS HMV BID Asda, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is considering a rescue bid for entertainment retailer HMV.

The Guardian

LADBROKES BOSS LANDS 4.6 MLN STG IN PAY AND BONUSES Richard Glynn earned an extra 2.4 million pounds share windfall on top of 2.2 million pounds in salary and bonuses as the betting giant's share price hit a high.

CONFLICT OF INTEREST MAY PREVENT SFO INVESTIGATING AUTONOMY The agency has a contract with a British software firm, bought for 7 billion pounds by Hewlett-Packard in 2011, that means it may have to withdraw.

The Times

HIBU SEES RED OVER 'PLOT FOR US BUYOUT' The publisher of the Yellow Pages has dismissed two senior employees amid speculation that the pair were plotting a buyout of the struggling group's American business.