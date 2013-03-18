March 18 The Telegraph
TRADERS BRACED FOR MARKET TURBULENCE AMID BAILOUT CHAOS IN
CYPRUS
Traders are braced for a turbulent day on European stock markets
as leaders in Brussels and Nicosia try to secure a bailout for
Cyprus amid a storm of controversy.
HELICOPTER RESCUE POISED FOR PRIVATISATION
Britain's privatisation programme is stepping up a gear with the
imminent award of a 3-billion-pound helicopter outsourcing
contract and further progress on the sale of the government's
3-billion-pound stake in nuclear fuels group Urenco.
NEWSPAPER GROUPS THREATEN TO BOYCOTT NEW PRESS REGULATOR
Owners of Sun, Telegraph and Daily Mail say they may set up own
watchdog if government opts for statutory underpinning.
The Guardian
OSBORNE PLOUGHS ON WITH AUSTERITY AS RIVALS SHARPEN THEIR KNIVES
David Cameron gives support to chancellor, saying that there
will be no turning back from deficit cuts.
The Times
QATARIS PLAN 8 BLN STG SWOOP ON M&S
One of the Middle East's richest investment funds is seeking
partners to launch an 8-billion-pound ($12.10 billion) bid for
Marks & Spencer, the FTSE 100 high street retailer.
The Independent
BSkyB is eyeing a move into local news that would pitch
Rupert Murdoch's broadcasting giant into competition with
regional newspaper groups such as Trinity Mirror and
Johnston Press.