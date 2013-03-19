March 20 The Telegraph
EDF NUCLEAR PLANT GETS PLANNING GREEN LIGHT BUT STALLS ON COSTS
Plans for Britain's first new nuclear plant in decades will only
become a "reality" if ministers "swiftly" agree on subsidies for
the 14 billion pound project, EDF Energy warned on Tuesday. ()
SAINSBURY'S AND TESCO CLASH OVER PRICE PLEDGES
A new war of words has broken out among Britain's leading
supermarkets about the quality of their pledges to match each
others prices. ()
GEORGE OSBORNE MAKES 2.5 BLN STG MORE CUTS TO WHITEHALL
DEPARTMENTS
Cabinet ministers were today ambushed by George Osborne and told
to find an extra 2.5 bln stg of cuts from their departmental
budgets. ()
The Guardian
MINISTRIES FACE FURTHER BUDGET CUTS TO FUND INFRASTRUCTURE
Chancellor will divert savings to capital projects and ease
budget pressure on Home Office and MoD in response to ministers.
()
ENERGY BILLS PUSH UK INFLATION TO NINE-MONTH HIGH
Officials blame rise in consumer prices index to 2.8 percent on
hikes in domestic energy tariffs and a increase in petrol
prices. ()
The Times
BBC SELLS LONELY PLANET AT 80 MLN STG LOSS
The BBC has vowed never to make another takeover in
the vein of Lonely Planet after its commercial arm booked an 80
million pound loss on the disastrous deal. ()
EASYJET PREPARED TO WALK AWAY FROM AIRCRAFT ORDER 'UNLESS IT'S
ON OUR TERMS'
EasyJet will abandon a multibillion-dollar order to
upgrade its fleet with more fuel-efficient Boeing and
Airbus jets unless the manufacturers agree favourable
terms. ()