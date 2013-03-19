March 20 The Telegraph

EDF NUCLEAR PLANT GETS PLANNING GREEN LIGHT BUT STALLS ON COSTS Plans for Britain's first new nuclear plant in decades will only become a "reality" if ministers "swiftly" agree on subsidies for the 14 billion pound project, EDF Energy warned on Tuesday. ()

SAINSBURY'S AND TESCO CLASH OVER PRICE PLEDGES A new war of words has broken out among Britain's leading supermarkets about the quality of their pledges to match each others prices. ()

GEORGE OSBORNE MAKES 2.5 BLN STG MORE CUTS TO WHITEHALL DEPARTMENTS Cabinet ministers were today ambushed by George Osborne and told to find an extra 2.5 bln stg of cuts from their departmental budgets. ()

The Guardian

MINISTRIES FACE FURTHER BUDGET CUTS TO FUND INFRASTRUCTURE Chancellor will divert savings to capital projects and ease budget pressure on Home Office and MoD in response to ministers. ()

ENERGY BILLS PUSH UK INFLATION TO NINE-MONTH HIGH Officials blame rise in consumer prices index to 2.8 percent on hikes in domestic energy tariffs and a increase in petrol prices. ()

The Times

BBC SELLS LONELY PLANET AT 80 MLN STG LOSS The BBC has vowed never to make another takeover in the vein of Lonely Planet after its commercial arm booked an 80 million pound loss on the disastrous deal. ()

EASYJET PREPARED TO WALK AWAY FROM AIRCRAFT ORDER 'UNLESS IT'S ON OUR TERMS' EasyJet will abandon a multibillion-dollar order to upgrade its fleet with more fuel-efficient Boeing and Airbus jets unless the manufacturers agree favourable terms. ()