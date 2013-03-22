March 22 The Telegraph

BP POISED FOR ARCTIC OIL EXPLORATION AS ROSNEFT SAYS THEY WILL "DEFINITELY" WORK TOGETHER OFFSHORE BP is reviving plans to explore for oil in the Arctic after completing the $27 billion sale of its stake in TNK-BP to the Russian state-controlled giant Rosneft. (link.reuters.com/ryb86t)

VINCE CABLE OUTLINES PLANS FOR BUSINESS BANK Vince Cable has set out plans for a state bank that will bring billions of pounds of aid together in a 'one stop shop' to help credit starved small businesses secure finance and address an over-reliance on high street banks. (link.reuters.com/wyb86t)

ASTRAZENECA CUTS 2,300 MORE JOBS IN DRIVE FOR GROWTH AstraZeneca has unveiled a further 2,300 jobs cuts on top of the 1,600 losses it announced this week, as part of a major restructuring of the group over the next three years. (link.reuters.com/xyb86t) The Guardian

GOVERNMENT BORROWING FALLS 9 BLN STG - HELPED BY 4G MOBILE AIRWAVES SALE The statistics Office says public sector net borrowing, excluding bank bailouts, fell to 2.8 billion pounds last month from 11.8 billion pounds a year ago. (link.reuters.com/bac86t)

The Times

BRITONS FACE 9 BLN STG TAX RISES AFTER THE ELECTION, IFS WARNS British households should brace themselves for fresh tax increases after the next general election as the government struggles to slash the budget deficit, a leading think-tank has warned. (link.reuters.com/gac86t)

Sky News

RBS BOSS STEPHEN HESTER VOWS TO STAY PUT The chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland has moved to allay concerns that he may quit the taxpayer-backed lender by pledging to stay in the job for "years to come". (link.reuters.com/cac86t) (Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)