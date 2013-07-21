LONDON, July 21 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Times:

JAPAN WARNS UK NOT TO LEAVE EUROPE The Japanese government has warned in a memo submitted to Britain's foreign ministry that its companies invest in the UK because it is a gateway to Europe, hinting that 130,000 British jobs could be at risk if the country pulls out of the European Union. FUNDS POISED TO FEAST ON CO-OP BANK CHAOS Hedge funds Aurelius Capital Management and Silver Point Capital have bought up Co-operative Bank bonds, giving them a powerful voice in negotiations over a planned rescue. GLAXO IN PEACE OFFERING TO CHINA OVER BRIBES ROW GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Andrew Witty is expected to say at quarterly results that the company will offer to help Beijing with healthcare market reforms as it attempts to resolve a crisis sparked by bribery allegations. YELLOW PAGES OWNER IN DEBT-FOR-EQUITY DEAL Shareholders in Yellow Pages owner Hibu will unveil a complex agreement with creditors on Thursday that will cut borrowings to less than 1 billion pounds but wipe out shareholders. SKY TO HAND BACK CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS BSkyB will unveil a share buyback spree with annual results on Friday, worth 500 million pounds ($763 million). Sunday Telegraph

GSK BRIEFS SFO OVER CHINA CASE GlaxoSmithKline has sent information to Britain's Serious Fraud Office and has heightened contact with the British government as its widens an internal inquiry into bribery allegations in China. UNITED UTILITIES OPENS FRACKING TALKS WITH CUADRILLA Water company United Utilities is in talks with shale gas exploration firm Cuadrilla over locations for fracking and may allow the company to explore on its land. CBI HEAD BACKS THIRD HEATHROW RUNWAY CBI President Mike Rake has backed a third runway for London's hub airport Heathrow in an interview, describing the issue as a "no brainer". Independent on Sunday GP HOSPITAL INCENTIVES FACE BAN An inquiry report by Britain's Competition Commission is expected to propose measures to stop private hospitals from providing financial incentives to doctors who refer patients to them. JUDGE SAYS HE WILL COUNTER-SUE ENRC Former ENRC board member Paul Judge has said he will counter-sue the mining company after it filed a legal claim accusing him of leaking confidential information to the media.