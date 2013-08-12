Aug 12 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
CO-OP FACING BATTLE TO JUSTIFY UNPAID BONUSES
The Co-operative Bank is facing a new strain on
its creaking finances as fund managers step up their fight for
bonuses they were not paid last year. ()
WATCHDOG IS URGED TO INVESTIGATE GREEN "TAXES"
Britain's biggest consumer body has called on the National
Audit Office to launch a full-scale investigation into whether
households are being ripped off by the soaring green levies on
their energy bills. ()
The Telegraph
COMPANIES SPURN UK OVER TAXATION, SAYS DELOITTE BOSS
The head of Deloitte has said the Government should stop
"playing to the gallery" on the issue of corporate taxation if
it wants to attract large multi-national companies to the UK.()
YOU MUST ACCEPT FRACKING FOR THE GOOD OF THE COUNTRY, DAVID
CAMERON TELLS SOUTHERNERS
David Cameron to insist that people living in the south of
England must accept fracking, as he sets out his argument for
the controversial way of extracting gas in his strongest terms
yet. ()
The Guardian
JP MORGAN TO FACE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL INVESTIGATIONS OVER
MORTGAGES
The investigations come amid a battery of other probes into
the banking giant's business from federal and state
regulators.()
Sky News
LABOUR ATTACKS TESCO OVER FOREIGN STAFF
A major Labour speech is derailed as the supermarket giant
angrily rejects the suggestion it recruits cheap foreign labour.