Aug 13 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
TESCO FIGHTS BACK AGAINST CHEAP FOREIGN LABOUR CLAIMS
Tesco has claimed it is "simply untrue" that it
deliberately drafted in cheap foreign workers after closing a
distribution centre in Harlow, as part of a detailed fightback
against claims from Labour's shadow immigration minister Chris
Bryant. ()
SHERYL SANDBERG SELLS $91 mln OF FACEBOOK SHARES
Sheryl Sandberg, second in command at Facebook, has sold
$91 million of her stock in the company, which has climbed above
its flotation value for the first time. ()
The Times
BEWARE OF 'SHAM' FIVE-YEAR AUDITING REVIEWS, WARNS FINANCIAL
WATCHDOG
Plans to force big companies to put their audits out to
tender every five years have come under attack from the City's
accountancy regulator, which has warned that the measure could
result in "sham" compliances.
()
DIAGEO BOSS TO WALK AWAY WITH BUMPER 36 MLN STG PAYOUT
The outgoing boss of the Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff drinks
maker Diageo will walk away from his job with shares and
options worth 36 million pounds. ()
The Guardian
PRINCE CHARLES FACES SCRUTINY BY MPs OVER VETO ON LAWS
Parliament to examine heir to the throne's little-known veto
over any laws that affect his private interests. ()