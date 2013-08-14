BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
Aug 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
BIG GUNS THREATEN TO END AMERICAN AIRLINES' MERGER BEFORE TAKE-OFF
An $11 billion tie-up between American Airlines and US Airways is under legal challenge by the Department of Justice and several states, which claim that the deal would lead to passengers paying higher fares and receiving worse service.
OFCOM UNDER ATTACK OVER PLANS TO DROP 0800 CHARGES
Plans to make calls to 0800 numbers free from mobile phones could be derailed after an industry backlash against proposals made by the regulator to abolish rip-off charges.
The Telegraph
BP SUES US ENVIRONMENT AGENCY OVER GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS BAN
BP has launched a legal challenge to the ban on winning new work for the U.S. government, claiming it faces a "substantial threat of irreparable harm" unless the restriction is lifted.
The Guardian
UK INFLATION FALLS IN JULY BUT CONSUMERS STILL UNDER PRESSURE
Rail fare rises will put further strain on workers contending with the biggest squeeze on living standards for decades. ()
iSOFT CO-FOUNDER PATRICK CRYNE MAY FACE DISCIPLINARY ACTION IN ROLE AS ACCOUNTANT
Financial Reporting Council considers reopening investigation into software group's accounting scandal.
Sky News
ROTHERMERE TABLES OFFER FOR DAILY MAIL STAKE
Viscount Rothermere is poised to strengthen his stranglehold on the publisher of the Daily Mail by making a formal offer to buy out the remaining voting shares in one of Britain's biggest newspaper groups.
