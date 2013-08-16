Aug 16 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
GULF SPILL LAWYER: 'BP TREATS U.S. AS A COLONY'
The lawyer who represented more than 100,000 people in a
settlement with BP over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil
spillage has accused the company of viewing the US as a colony
it can exploit.
RYANAIR SACKS PILOT OVER CHANNEL 4 DISPATCHES PROGRAMME
Ryanair has sacked a senior pilot and is preparing legal
action against him over "defamatory" comments he made about the
airline's safety policy in a Channel 4 documentary.
Sky News
RBS THWARTED IN BID TO HALT 230 MLN STG BOILER DEAL
The state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland has been
thwarted in its efforts to block the 230 million pound takeover
of Ideal Stelrad-Britain's biggest boiler and radiator
manufacturer.
The Times
BISHOP WARNS AGAINST 'QUESTIONABLE CONSEQUENCES' OF FRACKING
A senior Church of England bishop has weighed into the
fracking debate, warning that the process could have
"questionable consequences".
The Guardian
RETAIL SALES DATA BETTER THAN EXPECTED AS UK ECONOMY ENJOYS
SUMMER BOUNCE
Retail sales grew by 1.1 percent as shoppers stocked up on
shorts and sun cream during warmest July for seven years.