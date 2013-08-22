Aug 22 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
MORE QE COULD BE NEEDED, SAYS MPC 'HAWK' MARTIN WEALE
The Bank of England may need to resort to further "quantitative
easing" if the economy stalls again, a member of the Bank of
England's Monetary Policy Committee has conceded.
SFO JOINS INVESTIGATION INTO JP MORGAN'S £3.9BN 'LONDON
WHALE' LOSSES
The Serious Fraud Office has become involved in investigations
into the $6 billion loss on derivatives at JPMorgan Chase
, in the first sign the "London Whale" scandal is being
scrutinised by UK prosecutors.
The Guardian
WORST UK PENSION PROVIDERS NAMED
Scottish Widows, Clerical Medical and Royal & Sun Alliance among
worst value annuity providers, according to ABI data.
UK GOVERNMENT BORROWING RISES UNEXPECTEDLY IN JULY
Public sector net borrowing in July was 100 million pounds,
compared with an 800 million pound surplus in the same month
last year.
The Times
MARKETS ARE KEPT GUESSING AS FED LEAVES THE TAPS ON
Markets in the United States reacted negatively last night
after the eagerly awaited minutes to the Federal Reserve's
latest policy meeting failed to make clear when it would taper
its $85 billion-a-month asset purchase programme.
Sky News
THREAT TO 250 JOBS AT HEINZ UK AND IRELAND
The company, which recently laid off 600 US employees, has
warned that a review of UK operations could lead to more
redundancies.