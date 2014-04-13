LONDON, April 13 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not
independently verified these media reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
The Sunday Times
CO-OP WOES MOUNT
A consortium of lenders to Britain's troubled Co-operative
Group is losing patience, as the process for the
supermarkets-to-funerals group to reform its corporate structure
now seems delayed or derailed, according to sources close to the
situation. Separately, the Sunday Telegraph reported that Co-op
warned that it could renege on its £363 million recapitalization
payment. The Sunday Express said new institutional investors
were being lined up to help fund the lender's latest rescue,
since it was believed that some of its existing hedge fund
investors had reservations about committing further capital.
UNIQLO PARENT FAST RETAILING IN TALKS W/ CATH KIDSTON
Japan's Fast Retailing, the parent of the Uniqlo
clothing chain, is in talks with Cath Kidston about a possible
takeover of the British firm that could be worth about £250
million. L Capital, the buyout group backed by LVMH,
is also in talks.
HEINEKEN WEIGHING SALE OF BRITISH PUBS
Dutch brewer Heineken is considering plans to sell
about 100 British pubs, though talks are at a very early stage.
CENTRICA LOOKING FOR NEW CEO
Energy company Centrica has hired headhunter Spencer
Stuart to find a replacement for its chief executive Sam
Laidlow, who will quit by the end of the year, sources said.
MORRISONS' CHAIRMAN FACES CALLS FROM SHAREHOLDERS TO QUIT
Two top 10 shareholders in Wm Morrison Supermarkets
said they wanted to see its chairman replaced, though sources
close to the UK grocer said Sir Ian Gibson had no intention of
stepping down and had the support of many investors.
The Sunday Telegraph
TESCO INVESTORS IDENTIFY REPLACEMENTS FOR CEO CLARKE
Investors in Tesco are understood to have
identified John Brownett, the former chief executive of Dixons
, and Dave Lewis, head of Unilever's personal
care business, as potential replacements for CEO Philip Clarke
if the UK grocer continues to struggle.
LLOYDS AIMING FOR MAY FLOAT OF TSB
Lloyds Banking Group is aiming to launch the
initial public offering of hundreds of branches, rebranded TSB,
in the middle of May, with an expected listing on the London
Stock Exchange by the end of the month, despite recent market
tremors.
WONGA BOARD MEMBER MEYER MALKA STEPPED DOWN
Meyer "Micky" Malka has stepped down from the board of UK
payday lender Wonga for "personal reasons".
DEUTSCHE BANK SETTLES £6 MLN CASE W/ BANKER ON PARMALAT FALL
Deutsche Bank has settled out of court a £6.6
million claim from a former banker caught up in the collapse of
Italian dairy company Parmalat.
OWNER OF MARKETING FIRM ENGINE APPROACHED BY SUITORS
London-based marketing firm Engine, owned by private equity
firm HIG Capital, has been approached by a number of interested
parties looking to acquire the business.
Financial Times Weekend
LLOYDS INVESTORS THREATEN TO BOYCOTT OFFERINGS
Investors who bought Lloyds Banking Group shares
from the government last month are threatening to boycott future
offerings by the Treasury after they were burnt by a bungled
regulatory announcement that sent shares lower.
FINANCIAL TIMES ONLINE
The Indian Super League soccer tournament launched by Rupert
Murdoch's Star India television network and Mukesh Ambani's
Reliance Industries said on Sunday that eight winners
had bid $200m to set up teams, including a range of local
industrialists and Bollywood movie stars.
SUNDAY EXPRESS
Partnerships in Care (PIC), Britain's largest independent
provider of mental health care, has been put up for sale by its
private equity owner Cinven.
