The Sunday Times
OIL EXPLORER LOOKING TO LIST IN OSLO
Oil explorer African Petroleum, founded by Frank
Timis, is planning to float on the Oslo stock exchange after the
natural resources entrepreneur was barred from listing the
company in the UK four years ago. The company is listed in
Australia where it stock price has gyrated wildly.
TOP SALARY TO LURE NORTH SEA REGULATOR CHIEF
The head of the UK's new regulator for the North Sea is set
to be one of the best-paid public servants in Britain.
The new regulator, created after a government review into
Britain's offshore oil sector last month, is searching for
candidates to lead the body which is tasked with maximising
recovery of North Sea oil and gas reserves.
The Department of Energy and Climate Change hopes to have
someone in place by July.
TYCOON EYES REFINERY RESCUE
American financier Gary Klesch could mount a last-ditch bid
to save Murco's Milford Haven oil refinery. Klesch is among a
handful of investors interested in the refinery which Murphy Oil
, Murco's American parent, has been looking to sell for
three years.
PHLEXGLOBAL SEEKS 50 MLN STG SALE
Phlexglobal, which helps bigger drug companies to run trials
for new medicines, is being groomed for sale by its private
equity backer Inflexion, with price target of around 50 million
pounds. The company could be sold to a bigger drug services
company or a rival private equity investor.
TESCO'S BLINKBOX LOSES 30 MLN STG
Tesco's online video service Blinkbox has lost tens
of millions of pounds since Tesco bought it three years ago. The
subsidiary lost 18.5 million pounds last year, 5.7 million
pounds in 2012 and an insider told Sunday Times these losses had
deepened to 30 million pounds this year.
RBS PUTS TROUBLESHOOTER IN CHARGE OF ITS CO-OP LOANS
Royal Bank of Scotland has put Bob Hedger, one of its
top corporate troubleshooters, in charge of its loans to
Britain's troubled Co-Operative Group.
The Sunday Telegraph
FRACKING TO DELIVER BILLIONS TO UK SUPPLY CHAIN
Britain's shale gas and oil industry could create tens of
billions of pounds for the UK supply chain, according to a
report by UK Onshore Operators to be published this week.
Report will highlight how specific sectors, such as
manufacturers of steel for fracking equipment, could benefit.
RBS MULLS LEGAL ACTION OVER REPORT
Royal Bank of Scotland is considering suing Lawrence
Tomlinson for libel after he alleged the lender of deliberately
putting customers out of business for profit.
RSA TO CUT HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF POUNDS FROM COSTS
New chief executive of RSA Insurance Group, Stephen
Hester, will attempt to cut hundreds of millions of pounds of
costs as the insurer moves into the next stage of its
rehabilitation, although no specific savings target has been
set.
VODAFONE SUED FOR 1.1 BLN STG BY FORMER GREEK PARTNER
Greek businessman Athanasios Papistas is claiming 1.1
billion pounds in damages from Vodafone after the
British telecoms company pulled out of a retail franchise deal
with the businessman. The case is not due to be heard before
Greek courts until 2016. Vodafone denies the allegations.
CITY WATCHDOG READY TO TIGHTEN RULES TO PROTECT MINORITY
SHAREHOLDERS
The Financial Conduct Authority will next month look at
changing the listing rules so that a majority investor will have
to get support from a large number of smaller shareholders to
take a company private.
