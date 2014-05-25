LONDON May 25 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not
independently verified these media reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
The Sunday Times
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS SNUBS 6 BLN STG OFFER FROM U.S.
Britain's biggest hotel company has rebuffed a 6 billion
pound takeover approach from a U.S. suitor amid fears that it
could be the next target of the corporate tax exodus from the
United States.
Directors at Intercontinental Hotels Group, which
operates in 4,700 hotels in 100 countries are understood to have
turned down an approach from an investment fund.
AMAZON SHIELDS 11 BLN STG FROM TAXMAN
Amazon funnelled 11 billion pounds through its
small office in Luxembourg last year to minimise its tax bill in
Britain and across the Continent.
The online retail giant even claimed a 4-billion-pound
rebate from tax authorities in Luxembourg, where it has based
its European operations for tax purposes.
ZOOPLA OFFERS AGENTS SWEETENER
Zoopla IPO-ZPGL.L has offered estate agents a
20-million-pound sweetener in an attempt to hamper the launch of
a new industry-based property search site.
Agents will be offered shares in Zoopla's forthcoming
1-billion-pound float at a 20 percent discount and will be
allowed to buy again on the same terms - but only if they remain
loyal.
SKY BUYS STAKE IN NEWSPAPER PUBLISHER
Satellite broadcaster BSkyB is grabbing a
5-million-pound stake in the owner of the Scotsman and Yorkshire
Post as part of a big financial overhaul at the newspaper
publisher, Johnston Press.
The pay-TV company will end up owning nearly 2 percent of
Johnston after a 360-million-pound refinancing expected to be
agreed this week.
POSSIBLE LONDON VENTURE FOR GOOGLE
Google is considering opening a London branch of
its 800-million-pound venture capital division to invest in
British technology start-ups.
The move would represent a substantial fillip for London's
tech industry, which has spawned a number of 1-billion-pound
companies including Zoopla, Just-Eat and the games maker King.
It would also mark the first time Google Ventures has
planted a flag outside of the United States.
WPP BACKS EX-TOPSHOP MAN IN SOCIAL NETWORK
The advertising giant WPP has taken a stake in a
social network launched by former Burberry and Topshop creative
director Justin Cooke. Through its AKQA subsidiary, Sir Martin
Sorrel's media empire has bought 20 percent of Tunepics, an app
that lets users post photos and music at the same time.
BABCOCK IN ARMY PORT BID
Defence firm Babcock International is teaming up
with Associated British Ports in a bid to run a military harbour
on the south coast. Marchwood, near Southampton, which was used
to launch the D-Day landings, is being sold by the Ministry of
Defence.
The Sunday Telegraph
HALFORDS' SUPPLIERS SEEK LEGAL ADVICE OVER FUNDING DEMAND
A collection of Halfords' suppliers have joined
together to hire lawyers to contest the retailer's demand for
financial support, claiming it is in breach of competition law.
The move marks a dramatic escalation in the row between them
and the FTSE 250 car parts and cycling retailer.
3i POISED FOR RETURN TO BLUE-CHIP INDEX
Britain's largest listed private equity group 3i,
is poised to return to the FTSE 100 next month, underlining the
company's turnaround under Chief Executive Simon Borrows.
Mail On Sunday
BANKS CRACKDOWN TARGETS HOUSING BUBBLE
Lenders are facing a regulatory crackdown as the Bank of
England prepares to pop the London housing bubble with Barclays
and Santander among those that could see lending curbed,
according to a leading mortgage market expert.
Speculation is also mounting that Royal Bank of Scotland,
which is 80 percent owned by the state, will be next to announce
voluntary curbs after Lloyds Banking Group last week toughened
its lending terms in London.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang)